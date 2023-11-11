live

Kerala State Lottery Result 2023 LIVE 11.11.2023: Kerala Karunya KR-627 Lucky Draw Soon; Check Winner List, Agent Name

Kerala Karunya KR-627 Lottery Result 2023 Saturday 11-11-2023 LIVE: Kerala State Lottery Saturday results will be released today, November 11, 2023, after 2:55 PM.

Kerala Karunya KR-627 Lottery Result 2023 Saturday 11-11-2023 LIVE: Kerala State Lottery Saturday results will be released today, November 11, 2023, after 2:55 PM. The live results for the Kerala Karunya KR-627 Lottery Result 2023 will begin at 2:55 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Saturday. The lottery is conducted in 13 states such as Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The Kerala lottery result for the Karunya KR-627 Lottery draw on November 11, 2023, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize breakdown for today’s Kerala Lottery Result is as follows:

1st Prize Rs.8,000,000/- [80 Lakhs]

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

7th Prize Rs.500/-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Kerala Lottery Result 2023.

Follow LIVE Updates on Kerala Karunya KR-627 Lottery Result 2023 Today

