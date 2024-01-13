Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-01-2024 (Soon) LIVE: Karunya KR.636 Lottery Saturday Winner List, Ticket Number, Agent Name

live

Kerala Karunya KR.636 Lottery Result Today 13-01-2024 (Soon) LIVE: Check Saturday Winner List, Ticket Number, Agent Name

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates for 13-01-2024 (കേരള ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി ഫലങ്ങൾ ഇന്ന് (13-01-2024) ജനുവരി 2024 ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ അപ്ഡേറ്റ്): Kerala Lottery results for Karunya KR.636 ticket number will be declared today, January 13, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Saturday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Kerala State Karunya KR.636 Lottery Result draw on January 13, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

1st Prize Rs.8,000,000/- [80 Lakhs] Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/- 2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs] 3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh] For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers 4th Prize Rs.5,000/- 5th Prize Rs.2,000/- 6th Prize Rs.1000/- 7th Prize Rs.500/- 8th Prize Rs.100/-

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates (കേരള ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി ഫലം ലൈവ് അപ്ഡേറ്റുകൾ)

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement.

