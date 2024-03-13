Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-03-2024(DECLARED)LIVE: Fifty-Fifty FF.88 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

live

Updated: March 13, 2024 3:18 PM IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-03-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Fifty-Fifty FF.88 ticket number will be declared today, March 13, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Wednesday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Fifty-Fifty FF.88 ticket number Lottery Result draw on March 13, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

  • 1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
  • Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
  • 2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
  • 3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-
  • 4th Prize Rs.2,000/-
  • 5th Prize Rs.1,000/-
  • 6th Prize Rs.500/-
  • 7th Prize Rs.100/-

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. 

Live Updates

  • Mar 13, 2024 3:21 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-03-2024(DECLARED)LIVE: 5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

    0997 7159 0420 0272 2124 4755 0267 2737 5812 9751 8466 8072 1331 2668 9433 6663 5636…

  • Mar 13, 2024 3:21 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-03-2024(DECLARED)LIVE: 4th Prize Rs.2,000/-

    1084 1135 2276 2277 2306 5079 6217 7341 7855 7969 8008 9098

  • Mar 13, 2024 3:18 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-03-2024(DECLARED)LIVE: 3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-

    0634 0989 1736 2378 3660 4217 4523 4816 4897 4903 5112 5653 5809 5933 6825 7301 7996 8216 8388 9001 9042 9252 9534

  • Mar 13, 2024 3:17 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-03-2024(DECLARED)LIVE: 2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]

    FO 490699

    Agent Name:
    Agency No.:

  • Mar 13, 2024 3:17 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-03-2024(DECLARED)LIVE: Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

    FN 263834
    FO 263834
    FP 263834
    FR 263834
    FS 263834
    FT 263834
    FU 263834
    FV 263834
    FW 263834
    FY 263834
    FZ 263834

  • Mar 13, 2024 3:16 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-03-2024(DECLARED)LIVE: 1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

    FX 263834
    Agent Name:
    Agency No.:

