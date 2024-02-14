Top Recommended Stories

Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-02-2024(DECLARED) LIVE: Karunya Plus KN.509 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-02-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Karunya Plus KN.509 ticket number will be declared today, February 15, 2024, at 3:00 PM.

Updated: February 15, 2024 4:15 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-02-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Karunya Plus KN.509 ticket number will be declared today, February 15, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today's Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Thursday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Kerala Karunya Plus KN.509 Lottery Result draw on February 15, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

  • 1st Prize Rs.8,000,000/- [80 Lakhs]
  • Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
  • 2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
  • 3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
  • 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-
  • 5th Prize Rs.1,000/-
  • 6th Prize Rs.500/-
  • 7th Prize Rs.100/-

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. 

Live Updates

  • Feb 15, 2024 3:59 PM IST

    0065 0118 0140 0276 0596 0670 0675 0715 0754 0962 0974 1032 1099 1127 1162 1214 1223 1267 1298 1451 1468 1502 1602 1809 1841 1972 2029 2144 2367 2400 2539 2779 2781 2827 2924 2971 3001 3038 3107 3112 3140 3164 3235 3600 3723 3850 4006 4022 4078 4090 4163 4251 4258 4332 4415 4474 4574 4685 4704 4840 5012 5022 5071 5128 5146 5232 5247 5415 5490 5520 5626 5676 5752 5809 5880 6058 6127 6203 6224 6254 6334 6390 6494 6544 6606 6681 6750 6976 7102 7160 7165 7231 7249 7263 7267 7429 7904 7938 7964 8128 8259 8266 8351 8376 8411 8533 8558 8575 8733 8767 8807 8911 9267 9277 9481 9495 9525 9580 9581 9637 9685 9724 9736 9773 9794 9838

  • Feb 15, 2024 3:50 PM IST

  • Feb 15, 2024 3:40 PM IST

  • Feb 15, 2024 3:39 PM IST
    Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-02-2024(DECLARED) LIVE: 6th Prize Rs.500/-
    0045 0542 0556 0643 0786 0921 1033 1045 1148 1528 1917 1982 1999 2084 2198 2408 2480 2813 2888 2896 3089 3096 3118 3134 3149 3182 3401 3648 3711 3726 3798 3825 3826 3988 4362 4469 4823 4870 4891 4914 5116 5119 5215 5876 6061 6120 6219 6236 6260 6311 6324 6389 6457 6600 6673 6893 7029 7201 7226 7277 7339 7543 7624 7757 7863 7899 7961 8030 8115 8185 8522 8634 8745 8785 9111 9318 9454 9466 9674 9922
  • Feb 15, 2024 3:37 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-02-2024(DECLARED) LIVE: 5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

    0334 0583 0635 0831 0833 0992 0998 1367 1827 2104 2181 2456 2620 2831 4131 4266 5018 5127 5172 5224 5569 5827 6024 6104 6338 7053 7645 7671 7750 8200 8557 8962 9045 9970

  • Feb 15, 2024 3:37 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-02-2024(DECLARED) LIVE: 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

    1423 2459 3000 3087 3309 4771 5198 5264 5311 5743 6077 6404 7000 7256 7465 8169 8453 8525

  • Feb 15, 2024 3:36 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-02-2024(DECLARED) LIVE: 3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]

    PN 856240
    PO 589683
    PP 354978
    PR 630844
    PS 646305
    PT 759552
    PU 288619
    PV 779197
    PW 328418
    PX 873527
    PY 731313
    PZ 353296

  • Feb 15, 2024 3:35 PM IST
    Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-02-2024(DECLARED) LIVE: 2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
    PR 136885 (ERNAKULAM)
    Agent Name: AJESH KUMAR N
    Agency No.: E 5529
  • Feb 15, 2024 3:35 PM IST
    Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-02-2024(DECLARED) LIVE: Consolation Prize
    Rs.8,000/-
    PN 299857
    PO 299857
    PP 299857
    PS 299857
    PT 299857
    PU 299857
    PV 299857
    PW 299857
    PX 299857
    PY 299857
    PZ 299857
  • Feb 15, 2024 3:34 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-02-2024(DECLARED) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs.8,000,000/- [80 Lakhs]

    PR 299857 (GURUVAYOOR)
    Agent Name: SATHI K S
    Agency No.: R 8715

