Kerala Lottery Result Today 16-02-2024(Soon) LIVE: Nirmal NR.367 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 16-02-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Nirmal NR.367 ticket number will be declared today, February 16, 2024, at 3:00 PM.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 16-02-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Nirmal NR.367 ticket number will be declared today, February 16, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Friday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Kerala Nirmal NR.367 Lottery Result draw on February 16, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-