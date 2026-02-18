  • Home
Kerala Lottery result today 18-02-2026(soon): Dhanalekshmi DL-40 ticket number winner list, agent name

Published: February 18, 2026 10:55 AM IST
Kerala Lottery Result Today 18-02-2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Dhanalekshmi DL-40 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, February 18, 2026, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Wednesday. The Kerala lottery result 2025 for the Dhanalekshmi DL-40 Lottery Result draw on February 18, 2026, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.

Live Updates

