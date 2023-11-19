live

Kerala Lottery Result Today 19 November 2023 LIVE: Kerala Akshaya AK.626 Lucky Draw Result(Soon); Check Winner List, Ticket Number And Other Details

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK.626 results will be declared today, November 19, 2023, after 2:55 PM.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Live Updates for November 19, 2023: Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK.626 results will be declared today, November 19, 2023, after 2:55 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 2:55 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Sunday. The Kerala lottery result for the Kerala State Lottery Akshaya AK.626 Lottery draw on November 19, 2023, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.

1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

6th Prize Rs.1000/-

7th Prize Rs 500/-

8th Prize Rs 100/-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Kerala lottery result today 2023. Check Kerala lottery ticket and Kerala lottery results here. Follow the live blog on kerala lottery results

Read more on Latest India News on India.com.