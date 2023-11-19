Kerala Lottery Result Today 19 November 2023 LIVE: Kerala Akshaya AK.626 Lucky Draw Result(Soon); Check Winner List, Ticket Number And Other Details

Top Recommended Stories

Published: November 19, 2023 10:12 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Live Updates for November 19, 2023Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK.626 results will be declared today, November 19, 2023, after 2:55 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 2:55 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Sunday. The Kerala lottery result for the Kerala State Lottery Akshaya AK.626 Lottery Result draw on November 19, 2023, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.

  • 1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
  • Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
  • 2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]
  • 3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
  • 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-
  • 5th Prize Rs.2,000/-
  • 6th Prize Rs.1000/-
  • 7th Prize Rs 500/-
  • 8th Prize Rs 100/-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Kerala lottery result today 2023. Check Kerala lottery ticket and Kerala lottery results here. Follow the live blog on kerala lottery results 

Kerala lottery results today details here 

  • Nov 19, 2023 10:47 AM IST

    Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

    Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net

    Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

    Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

    Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

    Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

    Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

  • Nov 19, 2023 10:21 AM IST

