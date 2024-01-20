live

Kerala Lottery Result Today 20-01-2024 (Soon): Karunya KR.637 Saturday Winner List, Ticket Number, Agent Name

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates for 20-01-2024 (കേരള ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി ഫലങ്ങൾ ഇന്ന് (20-01-2024) ജനുവരി 2024 ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ അപ്ഡേറ്റ്): Kerala Lottery results for Karunya KR.637 ticket number will be declared today, January 20, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Saturday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Kerala Nirmal NR.364 Lottery Result draw on January 20, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

1st Prize Rs.8,000,000/- [80 Lakhs] Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/- 2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs] 3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh] 4th Prize Rs.5,000/- 5th Prize Rs.2,000/- 6th Prize Rs.1000/- 7th Prize Rs.500/- 8th Prize Rs.100/-

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates (കേരള ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി ഫലം ലൈവ് അപ്ഡേറ്റുകൾ)

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement.

