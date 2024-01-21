live

Kerala Lottery Result Today 21-01-2024 LIVE: Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR 95 Winner List

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates for 21-01-2024 (കേരള ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി ഫലങ്ങൾ ഇന്ന് (22-01-2024) ജനുവരി 2024 ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ അപ്ഡേറ്റ്):

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates for 21-01-2024 (കേരള ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി ഫലങ്ങൾ ഇന്ന് (21-01-2024) ജനുവരി 2024 ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ അപ്ഡേറ്റ്): Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR 95 ticket number draw date is today, January 21, 2024. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Sunday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR 95 Lottery Result draw on January 21, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

1st Winning Prize Rs.20,00,00,000/- [ Twenty Crore ]

2nd Winning Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [20 winners]

3rd Winning Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [Rs. 10 Lakhs]

4th Winning Prize Rs.3,00,000/- [Rs. 3 Lakhs]

5th Winning Prize Rs.2,00,000/- [Rs. 2 Lakhs] 6th Winning Prize Rs.5,000/-

7th Winning Prize Rs.2,000/-

8th Winning Prize Rs.1,000/-

9th Winning Prize Rs.500/-

10th Winning Prize Rs.400/-

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates (കേരള ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി ഫലം ലൈവ് അപ്ഡേറ്റുകൾ) Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement.

