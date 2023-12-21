live

Kerala Lottery Result 21 December 2023 Today LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-501 Thursday Lucky Draw Results(Soon); Check Winner List, Ticket Number, Agent Name

Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE Updates for December 21, 2023: Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-501 results will be declared today, December 21, 2023, at 3:00 PM.

Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE Updates for December 21, 2023: Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-501 results will be declared today, December 21, 2023, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Thursday. The Kerala lottery result for the Kerala State Karunya Plus KN-501 Lottery Result draw on December 21, 2023, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

1st Prize Rs.8,000,000/- [80 Lakhs]

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

6th Prize Rs.500/-

7th Prize Rs.100/-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Kerala lottery result today 2023. Check Kerala lottery ticket and Kerala lottery results here. Follow the live blog on kerala lottery results and other details on kerala lottery ticket result, and kerala lottery sambad here.

