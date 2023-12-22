Top Recommended Stories

Kerala Lottery Results Today 22-12-2023 LIVE Updates: Kerala Nirmal NR.360 Lottery Result(DECLARED) Winner List, Ticket Number

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates for December 22, 2023: Kerala Lottery results for Nirmal NR.360 ticket number will be declared today, December 22, 2023, at 3:00 PM.

Updated: December 22, 2023 4:43 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Kerala Lottery Results Today 22-12-2023 LIVE Updates: Kerala Nirmal NR.360 Lottery Result(DECLARED) Winner List, Ticket Number

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates for December 22, 2023 (കേരള സംസ്ഥാന ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി ഫലം 2023 ഡിസംബർ 22): Kerala Lottery results for Nirmal NR.360 ticket number will be declared today, December 22, 2023, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Friday. The Kerala lottery result for the Kerala State Nirmal NR.360 Lottery Result draw on December 22, 2023, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

  1. 1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
  2. Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
  3. 2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
  4. 3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
  5. 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-
  6. 5th Prize Rs.1,000/-
  7. 6th Prize Rs.500/-
  8. 7th Prize Rs.100/-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. 

Live Updates

  • Dec 22, 2023 4:43 PM IST

    7th Prize Rs.100/-
    0062 0080 0173 0300 0408 0427 0546 0573 0589 0591 0665 0755 0777 0937 0966 0973 0993 1073 1076 1137 1170 1266 1409 1436 1454 1629 1638 1674 1778 1867 2013 2056 2113 2144 2314 2406 2512 2558 2620 2667 2720 2732 2856 2956 2993 3018 3028 3053 3276 3499 3523 3654 3766 3888 3889 3905 3952 3970 4100 4216 4263 4290 4703 5431 5621 5696 5715 6113 6188 6317 6374 6590 6618 6649 6702 6795 6797 6802 6817 7008 7091 7143 7145 7160 7215 7305 7334 7435 7457 7458 7519 7551 7648 7675 7824 7838 7911 7919 8078 8252 8279 8352 8572 8639 8722 8805 8810 8843 8909 8948 9018 9023 9308 9331 9412 9415 9502 9566 9709 9754 9916 9966
  • Dec 22, 2023 4:42 PM IST

    6th Prize Rs.500/-

    0014 0310 0323 0611 0645 1159 1330 1443 1505 1550 1620 2304 2308 2523 2528 2800 2903 3113 3165 3194 3215 3439 3613 3666 3891 3920 3921 3997 4091 4104 4156 4237 4560 4591 4599 4645 4914 4936 4940 5030 5290 5619 5778 5860 6003 6058 6115 6191 6217 6259 6443 6473 6577 6927 6945 7094 7152 7239 7267 7407 7796 7847 7915 8025 8093 8150 8404 8515 8530 8637 9029 9498 9545 9592 9662 9792 9806 9970 9989


  • Dec 22, 2023 4:37 PM IST

    5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

    0138 0568 0861 1311 1335 1428 1542 2101 2175 2212 2287 3389 3449 3561 3635 4507 4577 4801 5094 5121 5466 5482 6322 6327 8017 8160 8215 8393 8409 8444 8674 9250 9458 9780 9872 9958


  • Dec 22, 2023 4:32 PM IST

    4th Prize Rs.5,000/-
    0452 0792 1901 2299 2727 2853 3483 4118 4474 4550 5196 5659 6064 6222 7570 8925 8932 9731
  • Dec 22, 2023 4:32 PM IST

    3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
    NA 382715
    NB 140773
    NC 138700
    ND 444846
    NE 418020
    NF 123265
    NG 296095
    NH 725005
    NJ 656885
    NK 268033
    NL 757611
    NM 918585
  • Dec 22, 2023 4:16 PM IST

    2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]

    NF 924511 (ADIMALY)

    Agent Name: SIBI MATHEW

    Agency No.: Y 2340

  • Dec 22, 2023 4:16 PM IST

    Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

    NA 704186

    NB 704186

    NC 704186

    ND 704186

    NE 704186

    NF 704186

    NG 704186

    NH 704186

    NK 704186

    NL 704186

    NM 704186


  • Dec 22, 2023 4:14 PM IST

    1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
    NJ 704186 (ERNAKULKAM)
    Agent Name: JOSEPH P A
    Agency No.: E 6948
  • Dec 22, 2023 4:01 PM IST

    0062 0080 0173 0300 0408 0427 0546 0573 0589 0591 0665 0755 0777 0937 0966 0973 0993 1073 1076 1137 1170 1266 1409 1436 1454 1629 1638 1674 1778 1867 2013 2056 2113 2144 2314 2406 2512 2558 2620 2667 2720 2732 2856 2956 2993 3018 3028 3053 3276 3499 3523 3654 3766 3888 3889 3905 3952 3970 4100 4216 4263 4290 4703 5431 5621 5696 5715 6113 6188 6317 6374 6590 6618 6649 6702 6795 6797 6802 6817 7008 7091 7143 7145 7160 7215 7305 7334 7435 7457 7458 7519 7551 7648 7675 7824 7838 7911 7919 8078 8252 8279 8352 8572 8639 8722 8805 8810 8843 8909 8948 9018 9023 9308 9331 9412 9415 9502 9566 9709 9754 9916 9966

  • Dec 22, 2023 3:43 PM IST

    7th Prize Rs.100/-

    9754 7911 8352 7160 2558 2620 6702 8909 5621 9415 8722 7435 3889 2056 2113 2732 9412 2856 0173 2993 9331 2406 7091 7145 0993 7334 8078 1076 7519 2013 8572 0408 0546 9018 1778 4100 2512 5715 6188 0062 9916 9502 0300 7215 3053 7143 1266 4290 1629 1436 4703 7551

