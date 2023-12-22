live

Kerala Lottery Results Today 22-12-2023 LIVE Updates: Kerala Nirmal NR.360 Lottery Result(DECLARED) Winner List, Ticket Number

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates for December 22, 2023: Kerala Lottery results for Nirmal NR.360 ticket number will be declared today, December 22, 2023, at 3:00 PM.

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates for December 22, 2023 (കേരള സംസ്ഥാന ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി ഫലം 2023 ഡിസംബർ 22): Kerala Lottery results for Nirmal NR.360 ticket number will be declared today, December 22, 2023, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Friday. The Kerala lottery result for the Kerala State Nirmal NR.360 Lottery Result draw on December 22, 2023, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

Trending Now

1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs] Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/- 2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs] 3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh] 4th Prize Rs.5,000/- 5th Prize Rs.1,000/- 6th Prize Rs.500/- 7th Prize Rs.100/-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.