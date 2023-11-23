Kerala Lottery Result Today 23 November 2023 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-497 Lucky Draw Result(Soon); Check Winner List, Ticket Number, And Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-497 results will be declared today, November 23, 2023, at 3:00 PM.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Live Updates for November 23, 2023: Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-497 results have been declared today, November 23, 2023, at 3:00 PM. The Kerala lottery result for the Kerala State Karunya Plus KN-497 Lottery draw on November 23, 2023, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 series and the series may vary 108 lakh tickets were issued every week for sale. The first prize winner got 80 Lakhs Rupees.

Trending Now

1st Prize Rs.8,000,000/- [80 Lakhs]

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

6th Prize Rs.500/-

7th Prize Rs.100/-

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-497 Result – Winner List

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Kerala lottery result today 2023. Check Kerala lottery ticket and kerala lottery result list here. Follow the live blog on kerala lottery results and other details on kerala lottery ticket result, and kerala lottery sambad here.

You may like to read

Kerala lottery result today live details here

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.