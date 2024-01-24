Top Recommended Stories

Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery Result Today 24-01-2024 LIVE: Bumper BR-95 Lottery Winner List, Ticket Number

Kerala Lottery results for X'mas New Year Bumper BR.95 ticket number will be declared today. Check Here Latest Update

Updated: January 24, 2024 11:13 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery Result Today 24-01-2024 LIVE: Bumper BR-95 Lottery Winner List, Ticket Number

Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery Result Today 24-01-2024 LIVE : Kerala Lottery results for X’mas New Year Bumper BR.95 ticket number will be declared today, January 24, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Wednesday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Kerala X’mas New Year Bumper BR.95 Result Lottery Result draw on January 24, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

  1. 1st Prize Rs.20,00,00,000/- [20 Crores]
  2. Consolation Prize Rs.1,00,000/-
  3. 2nd Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
  4. 3rd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
  5. 4th Prize Rs.3,00,000/- [3 Lakhs]
  6. 5th Prize Rs.2,00,000/- [2 Lakhs] for the Tickets ending with the following numbers
  7. 6th Prize Rs.5,000/-
  8. 7th Prize Rs.2,000/-
  9. 8th Prize Rs.1,000/-
  10. 9th Prize Rs.500/-
  11. 10th Prize Rs.400/-

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates 

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. 

Live Updates

  • Jan 24, 2024 11:13 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Today 24-01-2024 (Soon) LIVE: Xmas New year Bumper BR-95 Lottery Winner List, Ticket Number

    How to check Kerala Lottery Results Online

    Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

    Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries

    Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

    Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

    Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.


    Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

    Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

  • Jan 24, 2024 11:12 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Today 24-01-2024 (Soon) LIVE: Xmas New year Bumper BR-95 Lottery Winner List, Ticket Number

    Kerala Lottery results for X’mas New Year Bumper BR.95 ticket number will be declared today, January 24, 2024, at 3:00 PM.

