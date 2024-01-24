live

Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery Result Today 24-01-2024 LIVE: Bumper BR-95 Lottery Winner List, Ticket Number

Kerala Lottery results for X'mas New Year Bumper BR.95 ticket number will be declared today. Check Here Latest Update

Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery Result Today 24-01-2024 LIVE : Kerala Lottery results for X’mas New Year Bumper BR.95 ticket number will be declared today, January 24, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Wednesday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Kerala X’mas New Year Bumper BR.95 Result Lottery Result draw on January 24, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

1st Prize Rs.20,00,00,000/- [20 Crores] Consolation Prize Rs.1,00,000/- 2nd Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore] 3rd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs] 4th Prize Rs.3,00,000/- [3 Lakhs] 5th Prize Rs.2,00,000/- [2 Lakhs] for the Tickets ending with the following numbers 6th Prize Rs.5,000/- 7th Prize Rs.2,000/- 8th Prize Rs.1,000/- 9th Prize Rs.500/- 10th Prize Rs.400/-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement.

