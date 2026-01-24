  • Home
Kerala Lottery result today 24-01-2026(declared): Xmas New year Bumper BR-107 ticket number winner list, agent name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 24-01-2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for X’mas New Year Bumper BR 107 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, January 24, 2026, at 3:00 PM.

Published date india.com Published: January 24, 2026 2:00 PM IST
Kerala Lottery Result Today 24-01-2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for X’mas New Year Bumper BR 107 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, January 24, 2026, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Saturday. The Kerala lottery result 2025 for the X’mas New Year Bumper BR 107 Lottery Result draw on January 24, 2026, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.

Live Updates

  • Jan 24, 2026 2:45 PM IST

    4th Prize Rs.3,00,000/- [3 Lakhs]
    XA 114740
    XB 381928
    XC 549003
    XD 144541
    XE 601107
    XG 313011
    XH 302015
    XJ 508947
    XK 182441
    XL 477954
    XA 406159
    XB 149001
    XC 528822
    XC 528822

  • Jan 24, 2026 2:44 PM IST

    3rd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
    XA 186875
    XB 270516
    XC 320074
    XD 524852
    XE 405008
    XG 392937
    XH 255158
    XJ 251283
    XK 265116
    XL 274908
    XA 313052
    XB 614143
    XC 327710
    XD 243814
    XE 131125
    XG 524925
    XH 473917
    XJ 448784
    XK 619119
    XL 228819

  • Jan 24, 2026 2:44 PM IST

    2nd Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
    XD 241658
    XD 286844
    XB 182497
    XK 489087
    XC 362518

    XK 464575
    XA 226117
    XB 413318
    XL 230208
    XC 103751
    XJ 407914
    XC 239163
    XC 312872
    XC 203258
    XJ 474940
    XB 359237
    XA 528505
    XK 136517
    XE 130140

  • Jan 24, 2026 2:44 PM IST

    Consolation Prize Rs.1,00,000/-
    XA 138455
    XB 138455
    XD 138455
    XE 138455
    XG 138455
    XH 138455
    XJ 138455
    XK 138455
    XL 138455

  • Jan 24, 2026 2:43 PM IST

    1st Prize Rs.20,00,00,000/- [20 Crores]Kerala tourism info
    XC 138455
    Agent Name:
    Agency No:

