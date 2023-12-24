Top Recommended Stories

Updated: December 24, 2023 4:23 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates for 24-12-2023 (കേരള സംസ്ഥാന ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി ഫലം 2023 ഡിസംബർ 23): Kerala Lottery results for Akshaya AK.631 ticket number will be declared today, December 24, 2023, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Sunday. The Kerala lottery result for the Kerala State Akshaya AK.631 Lottery Result draw on December 24, 2023, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

  1. 1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
  2. Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
  3. 2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]
  4. 3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
  5. 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-
  6. 5th Prize Rs.2,000/-
  7. 6th Prize Rs.1000/-
  8. 7th Prize Rs.500/-
  9. 8th Prize Rs.100/-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. 

Live Updates

  • Dec 24, 2023 4:23 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 24-12-2023 Winner List: Kerala Akshaya AK.631 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- Check List Here

  • Dec 24, 2023 4:12 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 24-12-2023 Winner List: Kerala Akshaya AK.631 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- Check List Here

  • Dec 24, 2023 3:59 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 24-12-2023 Winner List: Kerala Akshaya AK.631 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- Check List Here

  • Dec 24, 2023 3:52 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 24-12-2023 Winner List: Kerala Akshaya AK.631 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- Check List Here

    8th Prize Rs.100/-
  • Dec 24, 2023 3:44 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 24-12-2023 Winner List: Kerala Akshaya AK.631 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- Check List Here

    7th Prize Rs.500/-
    0041 0204 0270 0501 0671 0701 0711 0800 1169 1181 1439 1465 1645 2075 2345 2661 2663 2732 2829 2865 3132 3224 3397 3423 3658 3666 3769 3986 4330 4393 4452 4598 4914 4962 5035 5082 5386 5404 5821 6065 6171 6251 6334 6364 6657 6910 6925 6930 7036 7131 7234 7374 7536 7588 7693 7776 8093 8115 8232 8250 8499 8546 8622 8990 9101 9256 9280 9282 9408 9471 9584 9878
  • Dec 24, 2023 3:42 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 24-12-2023 Winner List: Kerala Akshaya AK.631 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- Check List Here

    6th Prize Rs.1,000/-
    0102 0372 0429 1227 1614 1949 2111 2277 2281 2433 2450 3434 3501 4145 4896 4983 5036 5658 6409 7334 7550 7576 8296 8796 9560
  • Dec 24, 2023 3:42 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 24-12-2023 Winner List: Kerala Akshaya AK.631 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- Check List Here

    5th Prize Rs.2,000/-
    0369 2126 2388 3576 6687 7224 9468
  • Dec 24, 2023 3:42 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 24-12-2023 Winner List: Kerala Akshaya AK.631 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- Check List Here

    4th Prize Rs.5,000/-
    0470 2346 2833 3234 3427 4254 4384 4494 5023 5354 5654 6064 6655 7382 9118 9609 9673 9873

  • Dec 24, 2023 3:41 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 24-12-2023 Winner List: Kerala Akshaya AK.631 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- Check List Here

    3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
    AA 889750
    AB 912917
    AC 150028
    AD 145230
    AE 762616
    AF 244518
    AG 127802
    AH 933051
    AJ 900944
    AK 693681
    AL 497473
    AM 616480

  • Dec 24, 2023 3:37 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 24-12-2023 Winner List: Kerala Akshaya AK.631 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- Check List Here

    2nd Prize Rs.500,000/- [5 Lakhs]
    AD 523230 (ADOOR)
    Agent Name: MADHU
    Agency No.: H 3498

