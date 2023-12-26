Top Recommended Stories

live

Kerala Lottery Results 26-12-2023 Winner List: Check Here Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS.395 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- List, Agent Name, Key Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates for 26-12-2023 (കേരള സംസ്ഥാന ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി ഫലം 2023 ഡിസംബർ 23): Kerala Lottery results for Sthree Sakthi SS.395 ticket number will be declared today, December 26, 2023, at 3:00 PM.

Updated: December 26, 2023 4:17 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Kerala Lottery Results 26-12-2023 Winner List: Check Here Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS.395 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- List, Agent Name, Key Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates for 26-12-2023 (കേരള സംസ്ഥാന ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി ഫലം 2023 ഡിസംബർ 23): Kerala Lottery results for Sthree Sakthi SS.395 ticket number will be declared today, December 26, 2023, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Tuesday. The Kerala lottery result for the Kerala State Sthree Sakthi SS.395 Lottery Result draw on December 26, 2023, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

Trending Now

  1. 1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- [75 Lakhs]
  2. Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
  3. 2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]
  4. 3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
  5. 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-
  6. 5th Prize Rs.2,000/-
  7. 6th Prize Rs.1000/-
  8. 7th Prize Rs.500/-
  9. 8th Prize Rs.100/-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. 

Live Updates

  • Dec 26, 2023 4:17 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results 26-12-2023 Winner List: Check Here Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS.395 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- List, Agent Name, Key Details Here

    8th Prize Rs.100/-

    0017 0047 0205 0222 0233 0421 0491 0575 0587 0644 0759 0848 0881 0893 0933 1067 1105 1327 1354 1371 1406 1559 1614 1640 1810 1906 1916 2029 2089 2162 2230 2256 2273 2297 2350 2376 2473 2616 2624 2673 2823 2824 2833 2864 2908 2940 2994 3198 3344 3440 3578 3620 3695 3734 3895 4149 4241 4368 4398 4443 4515 4701 4936 5092 5132 5273 5497 5777 5907 6110 6222 6255 6350 6424 6445 6465 6491 6534 6670 6749 6766 6794 6867 6929 6939 7043 7080 7191 7212 7252 7308 7479 7839 7907 8065 8111 8258 8389 8395 8400 8455 8467 8503 8541 8545 8568 8665 8715 8743 8787 8881 8913 8990 9085 9173 9303 9318 9455 9471 9606 9617 9731 9787 9816 9939 9988

  • Dec 26, 2023 4:08 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results 26-12-2023 Winner List: Check Here Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS.395 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- List, Agent Name, Key Details Here

    7th Prize Rs.200/-
    0010 0185 0655 0740 1147 1470 1714 1804 2096 2323 2484 2688 2691 2820 2886 2990 3054 3056 3113 3238 3381 4108 4193 4316 4601 4720 4896 5028 5053 5528 5537 6343 6497 7442 7945 8094 8497 8899 8903 9010 9596 9673 9721 9802 9918

  • Dec 26, 2023 4:01 PM IST


    Kerala Lottery Results Today 26-12-2023 Winner List: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS.395 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- Check List, Agent Name, Key Details Here

    6th Prize Rs.500/-
    0044 0066 0467 0896 0953 0994 1267 1415 1589 1696 2049 2289 2593 3045 3112 3173 3364 3453 3547 3723 3735 3983 4061 4545 4752 5017 5131 5216 5619 5692 5840 6277 6527 6644 6841 7064 7292 7307 7610 7691 7735 8050 8143 8188 8223 8346 8468 8766 9304 9445 9477 9702

  • Dec 26, 2023 3:51 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 26-12-2023 Winner List: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS.395 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- Check List, Agent Name, Key Details Here

    5th Prize Rs.1,000/-
    0671 1022 1172 1326 1769 2398 2410 2428 2842 3657 4136 4445 5055 5298 7260 8113 8906 9442 9969 9973

  • Dec 26, 2023 3:38 PM IST
    Kerala Lottery Results Today 26-12-2023 Winner List: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS.395 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- Check List, Agent Name, Key Details Here
    4th Prize Rs.2,000/-
    1825 2152 2604 3199 3514 3841 3956 6017 7222 9629
    5th Prize Rs.1,000/-
    0671 1022 1172 1326 1769 2398 2410 2428 2842 3657 4136 4445 5055 5298 7260 8113 8906 9442 9969 9973
  • Dec 26, 2023 3:35 PM IST

    Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

    SB 725817

    SC 725817

    SD 725817

    SE 725817

    SF 725817

    SG 725817

    SH 725817

    SJ 725817

    SK 725817

    SL 725817

    SM 725817

    2nd Prize Rs.1,000,000/- (10 Lakhs)

    SB 439061 (KOTTAYAM)

    Agent Name: DAVID JOSEPH

    Agency No: K 6218

    for the Tickets ending with the following numbers

    3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-

    0671 1022 1172 1326 1769 2398 2410 2428 2842 3657 4136 4445 5055 5298 7260 8113 8906 9442 9969 9973

  • Dec 26, 2023 3:30 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 26-12-2023 Winner List: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS.395 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- Check List, Agent Name, Key Details Here

    1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)
    SA 725817 (KOLLAM)
    Agent Name: YASHODHARAN K
    Agency No: Q 7793
  • Dec 26, 2023 3:26 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 26-12-2023 Winner List: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS.395 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- Check List, Agent Name, Key Details Here

    6th Prize Rs.500/-
    6527 6841 8468 0044 5131 5619 9445 2049 4545 8346 8188 3364 3112 9477 7292 8766 6644 5692 9304 0953 2289 0994 1267 2593 8050 3547 9702 0467 3173 7735 1696 0896 5017 3453 6277 7064 5216 3045 4752 8223 7691 1369 3735 5840 4061 7610 1415 8143 1589 3983 7307…
  • Dec 26, 2023 3:21 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 26-12-2023 Winner List: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS.395 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- Check List, Agent Name, Key Details Here

    6th Prize Rs.500/-
    6527 6841 8468 0044 5131 5619 9445 2049 4545 8346 8188 3364 311 2 9477 7292 8766 6644 5692…
  • Dec 26, 2023 3:19 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 26-12-2023 Winner List: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS.395 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- Check List, Agent Name, Key Details Here

    5th Prize Rs.1,000/-
    4136 5055 2410 8113 2428 9442 1022 8906 9969 2398 5298 1769 4445 9973 1172 2842 3657 1326…

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.