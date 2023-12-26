live

Kerala Lottery Results 26-12-2023 Winner List: Check Here Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS.395 Lottery Result(DECLARED)- List, Agent Name, Key Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates for 26-12-2023 (കേരള സംസ്ഥാന ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി ഫലം 2023 ഡിസംബർ 23): Kerala Lottery results for Sthree Sakthi SS.395 ticket number will be declared today, December 26, 2023, at 3:00 PM.

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates for 26-12-2023 (കേരള സംസ്ഥാന ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി ഫലം 2023 ഡിസംബർ 23): Kerala Lottery results for Sthree Sakthi SS.395 ticket number will be declared today, December 26, 2023, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Tuesday. The Kerala lottery result for the Kerala State Sthree Sakthi SS.395 Lottery Result draw on December 26, 2023, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- [75 Lakhs] Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/- 2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs] 3rd Prize /- [1 Lakh] 4th Prize Rs.5,000/- 5th Prize Rs.2,000/- 6th Prize /- 7th Prize /- 8th Prize /-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement.

