Kerala Lottery Results Today 28-12-2023 (Soon) LIVE: Check Here Winner List Karunya Plus KN.502 Lottery Result- List, Agent Name, More Details Here

Kerala Lottery Results 28-12-2023 (DECLARED) - Kerala Lottery results for Karunya Plus KN.502 ticket number will be declared today, December 28, 2023, at 3:00 PM.

Published: December 28, 2023 11:02 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Kerala Lottery Results Today 28-12-2023 (Soon) LIVE: Check Here Winner List Karunya Plus KN.502 Lottery Result- List, Agent Name, More Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates for 28-12-2023 (കേരള സംസ്ഥാന ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി ഫലം 2023 ഡിസംബർ 23): Kerala Lottery results for Karunya Plus KN.502 ticket number will be declared today, December 28, 2023, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Thursday. The Kerala lottery result for the Kerala State Karunya Plus KN.502 Lottery Result draw on December 28, 2023, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

  1. 1st Prize Rs.8,000,000/- [80 Lakhs]
  2. Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
  3. 2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
  4. 3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
  5. 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-
  6. 5th Prize Rs.1,000/-
  7. 6th Prize Rs.5,00/-
  8. 7th Prize Rs.100/-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. 

  • Dec 28, 2023 12:53 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 28-12-2023 (Soon) LIVE: Check Here Winner List Karunya Plus KN.502 Lottery Prize List


  • Dec 28, 2023 12:17 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 28-12-2023 (Soon) LIVE: Check Here Winner List Karunya Plus KN.502 Lottery Prize List

    The prize distribution for the Kerala Lottery Result Today is 1st Prize: ₹80,00,000/-, Consolation Prize: ₹8,000/-, 2nd Prize: ₹10,00,000/-, 3rd Prize: ₹1,00,000/-, 4th Prize: ₹5,000/-, 5th Prize: ₹1,000/-, 6th Prize: ₹500/-, 7th Prize: ₹100/-

  • Dec 28, 2023 12:04 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 28-12-2023 (Soon) LIVE: How to Check Winner List Karunya Plus KN.502 Lottery

    How to check Kerala Lottery Results Online

    Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

    Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net

    Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

    Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

    Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

    Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

    Step 6: Now check the results carefully.


  • Dec 28, 2023 11:49 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 28-12-2023 (Soon) LIVE: Check Here Winner List Karunya Plus KN.502 Lottery Result Time


    The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Thursday.


  • Dec 28, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 28-12-2023 (Soon) LIVE: Check Here Winner List Karunya Plus KN.502 Lottery Result- List, Agent Name, More Details Here

    Kerala Lottery results for Karunya Plus KN.502 ticket number will be declared today, December 28, 2023, at 3:00 PM.

