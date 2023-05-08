Home

21 Dead After Boat Capsizes In Kerala’s Malappuram, Rescue Ops Underway | 10 Updates

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the loss of lives in the Malappuram boat capsize incident and ordered the effective coordination of rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each victim. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Around 21 people died after a tourist boat capsized in Kerala’s Malappuram district near the Tanur coast. The incident took place on late Sunday night and the rescue operation is still underway.

While talking to ANI, Regional Fire Range Officer Shiju KK said, “So far, we have recovered 21 dead bodies. We don’t know the exact number of people on the boat, so we are continuing the search to find out whether there are more victims trapped in the mud or not.” Several vehicles reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George called an emergency meeting of the State Health Department at midnight following the incident and directed the officials to ensure better treatment for the injured. The health minister has directed better treatment for the injured and the speeding up of the post-mortem process. The minister has also given strict instructions to start the post-mortem at 6 am on Monday. The post-mortems will be conducted at Tirur, Thirurangadi, Perinthalmanna hospitals and Mancheri Medical College by bringing sufficient staff, including doctors, from districts such as Thrissur and Kozhikode Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a statement condoling the deaths and directed the district collector to carry out a coordinated emergency rescue operation. Fire and police units, officials from the Revenue and Health departments and local residents from Tanur and Tirur were involved in the rescue operation, the statement said. The Chief Minister’s Office said Vijayan will visit the site on Monday. According to the statement, Monday has been declared a day of official mourning and all government programmes stand postponed as a mark of respect to the victims. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. “Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased: PM @narendramodi,” said a tweet from th Prime Minister’s office on Sunday night. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the loss of lives in the accident. In a tweet, he said, “Distraught by the news of a houseboat capsizing in Malappuram, Kerala. My heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones, and wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured.” “I appeal to Congress workers to assist authorities in rescue operations,” he said. , PK Kunhalikutty, an MLA of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), said the toll is expected to go up as rescue operations continue. “It is a very tragic and unfortunate incident,” the former minister said.

