Kerala Man Falls Asleep In Front Of Road Roller, Crushed To Death

The man had fallen asleep in front of a road roller near Anchal in Kollam district of Kerala when he was unknowingly run over by the driver.

Kollam (Kerala): A bizarre incident of a man falling asleep in front of a road roller machine in Kerala ended in tragedy as he was unwittingly run over by the driver of the heavy vehicle and crushed to death. According to the police, the deceased had fallen asleep in front of a road-roller near a construction site near Anchal area of Kollam district.

An officer of the Anchal police station said the man, who was in his late thirties, lived a couple of kilometers away from where the tragedy occurred and had come there to catch fish, adding that he also used to drink and it is being ascertained whether he was drunk when he fell asleep in front of the road-roller.

“He also used to drink. We are trying to find out whether he was drunk when he fell asleep before the road roller. A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered today and the inquest proceedings have commenced,” the officer said, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the driver of the road-roller was taken into custody on Friday night itself, but has not been arrested yet, he said.

The officer said that prima facie, it appears that the driver unknowingly ran over the man without noticing him lying in front of the vehicle.

“He does not appear to be at fault. But, we will wait for the post mortem results to decide further course of action,” the officer said.

The road-roller was parked at Kurishumukku near Anchal bypass where road construction work was going on and the incident occurred at around 11 pm on Friday when the vehicle was being moved from where it was parked, police said.

The driver allegedly did not see the victim lying in front of the vehicle, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

