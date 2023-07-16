Home

Kerala Man Conned Of Rs. 40,000 Via AI-Powered WhatsApp Video Call. Here’s How

Radhakrishnan received a WhatsApp video call from his former colleague who worked with him in Andhra Pradesh. However, the man posing as his former co-worker was actually an AI-generated image.

Kozhikode, Kerala: Scammers used AI-generated deepfakes to defraud a man of Rs 40,000 in Kerala’s Kozhikode city. According to the police, the conmen contacted the victim over WhatsApp video calls using a deepfake image generated through Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

As per the police, the victim, Radhakrishnan received a WhatsApp video call from his former colleague who worked with him in Andhra Pradesh. However, the man posing as his former co-worker was actually an AI-generated image, they said.

An official of the Cyber Wing of the Kerala police said they received the information on Friday following which the money trail was traced and the particular bank was contacted to block the amount.

Kozhikode-based Scammers are using innovative methods to dupe people of their money. “The scammers used an AI-based video interface to impersonate his friend and sought money,” Cyber Wing SP, Hari Sankar told news agency PTI.

The officer said Radhakrishnan saw one of his former colleagues on video call and responded accordingly. “However, when he received another call seeking more money, he contacted the person directly and found out that he was scammed. Radhakrishnan contacted us immediately and we were able to block the amount,” Sankar said.

The Cyber Wing official urged the public to contact the Kerala Cyber Help Line number ‘1930’ in case of suspicion of any such phone calls.

He said the scammers used a basic AI-based video interface that could only be used with blurred background and basic chin, eyes, and lip movement.

(With PTI inputs)

