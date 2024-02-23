Home

Kerala Man Forces Pregnant Wife To Deliver With Help Of YouTube Tutorials; Woman-Baby Die

A Kerala man forced his pregnant wife to deliver her baby at home with the help of YouTube tutorials. This led to the death of the mother and the child..

Representative Image

New Delhi: Technology is of great help for the people in today’s times and for a lot of things, people fall back on the platforms like YouTube that offer tutorials for a lot of activities like make-up, dressing up, usage of electronic gadgets, etc. However sometimes, technological help and tutorials may backfire sometimes and that is exactly what happened in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. A 36-year-old woman and her newborn baby lost their lives because the baby’s man forced his wife to have a home birth, assisted by the YouTube tutorial videos. Here’s what happened…

