Kerala Man Puts His Kidney, Liver On Sale. The Reason Will Move You

'Kidney, liver for sale' poster in Thiruvananthapuram rattle people (IANS Photo)

Kerala Man Puts His Kidney and Liver On Sale: A poster grabbed people’s attention in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram as it advertised a sale of kidney and liver by a resident of Manacaud. Many initially thought it was some kind of a prank to troll the government. However, to the dismay of the locals, the poster turned out to be genuine as Santosh Kumar, 50, of Manacaud Puthen Road, offered to sell his vitals for money.

According to Santosh, he met with an accident while lifting a sack at a fruit shop. He had to undergo treatment and now did not have any money. He tried selling his land near Manacaud junction, however, there was a dispute with his brother over the land. His brother told media persons that the property was in the name of their mother and now in the name of six siblings, including Santhosh.

Santosh’s wife used to provide tuition classes for children in the locality, but that also stopped due to Covid which further worsened their finances. Under these pressing circumstances, Santosh decided to put up an advertisement offering to sell vital organs as he felt he was not left with any other choice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.