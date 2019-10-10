Thiruvananthapuram: In a chilling incident, a minor girl was set ablaze by a man for refusing to marry him in Kerala’s Kochi. The girl was rushed to a hospital but died on the way.

According to reports, the 17-year-old girl had turned down the proposal by a 24-year-old man named Midhun. However, he had repeatedly insisted on marrying the girl forcing the girl’s family to even approach the police.

But, the culprit then assured the cops that he would not chase the girl anymore, NDTV report said.

However, today morning, when the victim stepped out of the house, the man allegedly poured some petrol on her to set her ablaze.

The girl’s father also sustained injuries in the process of trying to save his daughter.

Police told News18 that the duo had met each other when the girl had visited her relative, adding that they were in a relationship. However, when the man insisted that they get married, the girl broke it off as she wanted to study, the cops added.

Reports said that both the victim and the culprit died in the incident.