Mattannur Municipal Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for Kerala’s Mattannur municipal elections will begin shortly on Monday and the results will also be announced as soon as the counting is over. The counting will be held at the Mattannur Higher Secondary School, as per local media reports. Voting was held in Mattanur in 35 wards on Saturday from 7 am to 6 pm amid tight security arrangements, and a local holiday was declared in the municipality. As many as 111 candidates contested for the election and the polling percentage was over 84%.Also Read - Noida Man Arrives at Polling Booth Dressed Like CM Yogi Adityanath, People Take Selfies With Him | Watch

Follow LIVE updates on Mattannur Municipal Election Result Here: