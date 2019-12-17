New Delhi: A 30-year-old man late Monday succumbed to injuries after he was brutally tortured and beaten, with his genitals burnt with a hot machete in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala on suspicion of stealing mobile phone and wallet.

The man, identified as Ajesh, a resident of Thiruvallom area was mentally-challenged. He was allegedly thrashed by seven men alleging he had stolen wallet and mobile phone from a Malappuram native when he was sleeping at the Central Bus Stand in Thampanoor. Taking the law into their own hand, the group of men later burnt his genitals with the hot weapon, according to police reports.

“The burns were in the private body parts and that could have led to his death,” the police said, as quoted by news agency ANI. The police report further highlighted that nearly 40 per cent of the burn injuries were on his genitals.

The accused attackers included auto-rickshaw drivers, who were identified after onlookers took a video of the incident and shared it with the police. Based on the footage, the police arrested five men so far – Naseer, Dinesh Varghese, Arun, Sajan and Robinson in connection with the case. They were produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody.