Kochi: In a much-awaited move, a one-year-old child, who was allegedly given up for adoption without his parents' consent in Kerala, was brought back to Thiruvananthapuram on the night of Sunday, November 22, after the Child Welfare Committee issued an order to this effect.

Notably, a four-member team formed on the directions of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Saturday had left the state to bring back the baby, snatched after its birth and given up for adoption to a couple in Andhra Pradesh. The CWC had directed the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCWC) to bring the infant back to Kerala under police escort within five days time.

What is the case?

The one-year-old boy, who was in the foster care of a couple in Andhra Pradesh, is believed to be the child of Anupama S Chandran, who alleged that her parents kidnapped her baby soon after his birth and gave him up for adoption through the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) without her consent a year ago. Her allegation that her child was forcibly taken away from her by her father, a local CPI(M) leader, has triggered a political controversy in the state. The government had announced a departmental probe into the incident.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had on November 18 issued an order directing the KSCCW to bring the child back to Kerala. A team, led by KSCCW officials and comprising an escort of a Special Juvenile Police unit, received the child from the adoptive parents in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday and brought him back to Kerala. The team reached the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Sunday night. The child has been handed over to a child care institution as directed by the CWC.

DNA Test to be conducted to identify his biological parents

A DNA test would be carried out soon to identify his biological parents, according to the CWC order. The young parents are hopeful that the DNA test will reveal the truth, as along with this baby, there was another baby which was given to adoptive parents, here and a DNA test on that baby turned negative.

According to Kerala Kaumudi report, samples of Anupama, the baby and Ajith will be given at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Biotechnology today or tomorrow and results could be released within 2 days. If the result is positive, the Child Welfare Committee will take the decision to hand over the baby to Anupama after receiving legal advice.

Till the test is conducted, the child will remain under the protection of the District Child Protection Officer.

“Feeling very happy and relieved now. I hope I can see my baby soon. I believe that there won’t be much formalities after the DNA test, and I would get my child by December beginning,” Anupama told The Federal.