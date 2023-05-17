Home

Monsoon Rains ‘Slightly Delayed’ Over Kerala, Expected Onset On June 4: IMD Predicts

The IMD in April forecast a “normal” monsoon during the June-September season, though at 96% of the Long Period Average (LPA), it is at the lowest end of what the agency categorises as “normal rainfall.”

Thiruvananthapuram: The southwest monsoon, which normally reaches the southern parts of India by June 1, is likely to arrive slightly later this year. As per the latest update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the 2023 monsoon onset over Kerala will be on June 4.

“Southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about 7 days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been issuing operational forecasts for the date of monsoon onset over Kerala from 2005 onwards. An indigenously developed state-of-the-art statistical model with a model error of +- 4 days is used for the purpose,” IMD stated.

Last year, the monsoon over Kerala occurred on May 29, two days after IMD’s prediction on May 27. The operational forecasts of the date of monsoon onset over Kerala during the past 18 years (2005-2022) were proved to be correct except in 2015, the IMD said.

“The six predictors of monsoon onset used in the models are: i) Minimum Temperatures over Northwest India ii) Pre-monsoon rainfall peak over the south Peninsula iii) Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) over the South China Sea (iv) Lower tropospheric zonal wind over Southeast Indian Ocean (v) Mean sea level pressure over Subtropical NW Pacific Ocean (vi) Upper tropospheric zonal wind over North East Indian Ocean,” IMD release stated.

The southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterizing the transition from a hot and dry season to a rainy season.

The IMD in April forecast a “normal” monsoon during the June-September season, though at 96% of the Long Period Average (LPA), it is at the lowest end of what the agency categorises as “normal rainfall.”

This year, places such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand received 18 per cent excess rainfall in the pre-monsoon season so far, according to IMD data.

Last month, Skymet forecast below-normal monsoon rains for 2023, posing mounting risks to rural incomes, consumption and economic growth. It had said that rains in the June-September season will be 94% of the long-period average (LPA) due to the impact of the El Niño weather pattern, linked to droughts or poor rainfall in India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.