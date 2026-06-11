Kerala Monsoon Big Update: Heavy downpour in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur till THIS date, IMD issues alert

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and surface winds of speeds between 40-50 kmph in these two districts as well as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram.

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Kerala Monsoon Update (File Image)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala till June 14. The weather department has advised against fishing activities along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshdweep coast for the next couple of days due to strong winds and bad weather conditions. As per the IMD forecast, strong winds with speeds of 40 to 60 kilometeres per hour and bad weather were likely along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts from June 1 to 12.

It has also said that there was a possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of the state between June 10 and 14. The IMD also issued an orange alert in three districts — Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur — for Thursday.

Kerala Monsoon Update: Key details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala till June 14.

The weather department has advised against fishing activities along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshdweep coast for the next couple of days due to strong winds and bad weather conditions.

Strong winds with speeds of 40 to 60 kilometeres per hour and bad weather were likely along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts from June 1 to 12

It has also said that there was a possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of the state between June 10 and 14.

The IMD also issued an orange alert in three districts—Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur—for Thursday.

The weather agency issued an orange alert in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts of the state for three hours starting 10 am on Wednesday.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

In its statement, the weather department has also predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and surface winds of speeds between 40-50 kmph in these two districts as well as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of the state.

Which districts in Kerala are likely to receive heavy rainfall?

As per the IMD update, heavy rainfall is likely in several districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

Has the IMD issued a weather alert for Kerala?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for various districts, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.

Why is Kerala witnessing intense monsoon activity?

The active southwest monsoon from the Arabian Sea are contributing to widespread rainfall across the state.

How long will the heavy rainfall continue in Kerala?

According to the latest forecast, heavy rainfall activity is expected to continue until the date specified in the IMD advisory, although forecasts may be updated based on changing weather conditions.

Which areas are most vulnerable to rain-related disruptions?

Low-lying areas, coastal regions, and hilly districts may face waterlogging, localized flooding, landslides, and transportation disruptions during periods of intense rainfall.

Maharashtra Monsoon Update:

The Meteorological Department has issued a major warning for the state, highlighting that large parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, are expected to receive heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in 30 districts of the state on June 9, 2026.

This includes all the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Beed, Parbhani, Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal.