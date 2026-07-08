Kerala Monsoon Latest Update: Wayanad landslide claims 3 lives, search operations underway; widespread downpours likely today

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, three people lost their lives in the landslide at the tunnel road construction site in this hill district. The deceased were identified as Chandraban, an operator from Madhya Pradesh; Bikash Kumar, a civil foreman from Bihar; and Anmol, a worker from Jharkhand. State Health Minister K. Muraleedharan said the bodies were recovered from beneath the debris after the massive landslide struck the construction site.
The post-mortem examinations were completed at Vythiri Taluk Hospital. To expedite the process, a police surgeon was brought from Bathery Taluk Hospital to Vythiri, the minister said in a statement issued in Thiruvananthapuram. The health department and the 108 ambulance service were deployed as part of the rescue operations.
The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of widespread rain in the state today. The weather department has issued yellow alert in 11 districts. The yellow alert has been issued in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. There is a yellow alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts tomorrow.
Rains eased in Mumbai on Tuesday after two days of relentless downpour and public transport including the local train services returned to normal, even as the death toll due to flood-related incidents in neighbouring Palghar district over the last one week reached ten, officials said.
Incessant rains also triggered a major landslide in the coastal Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, burying five houses. The incident occurred in Dahivali area of Khed tehsil on Monday night, following which a 75-year-old woman was rescued, officials said. Efforts were underway to rescue two more persons, they said.
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