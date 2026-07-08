Kerala Monsoon Latest Update: Wayanad landslide claims 3 lives, search operations underway; widespread downpours likely today

Due to the possibility of strong winds, those living in unsecured homes and those living in homes with weak roofs should exercise special caution.

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Wayanad landslide claims 3 lives, search operations underway (PTI)

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, three people lost their lives in the landslide at the tunnel road construction site in this hill district. The deceased were identified as Chandraban, an operator from Madhya Pradesh; Bikash Kumar, a civil foreman from Bihar; and Anmol, a worker from Jharkhand. State Health Minister K. Muraleedharan said the bodies were recovered from beneath the debris after the massive landslide struck the construction site.

The post-mortem examinations were completed at Vythiri Taluk Hospital. To expedite the process, a police surgeon was brought from Bathery Taluk Hospital to Vythiri, the minister said in a statement issued in Thiruvananthapuram. The health department and the 108 ambulance service were deployed as part of the rescue operations.

Kerala Monsoon:

The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of widespread rain in the state today. The weather department has issued yellow alert in 11 districts. The yellow alert has been issued in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. There is a yellow alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts tomorrow.

Here are some of the key details:

Isolated heavy rains are predicted today in Kerala

Heavy rains are defined as rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

In view of the weather forecast, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions in two districts today.

The holiday has been declared in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

District collectors have announced that all educational institutions, including professional colleges, will remain closed today.

People in hilly areas that are experiencing heavy rainfall and are prone to landslides, rockfalls, and flash floods

Those living in low-lying areas that are prone to frequent flooding should move to camps that are being prepared based on the situation.

Due to the possibility of strong winds, those living in unsecured homes and those living in homes with weak roofs should exercise special caution.

Those who are aware of the danger should contact the authorities and relocate to safer places as a safety precaution.

Trees/posts/boards, walls, etc. that are in a dangerous condition in private and public places should be secured and trees should be pruned.

Dangerous conditions should be brought to the attention of the authorities.

Monsoon fury in Maharashtra: Mumbai gets respite after 2 days

Rains eased in Mumbai on Tuesday after two days of relentless downpour and public transport including the local train services returned to normal, even as the death toll due to flood-related incidents in neighbouring Palghar district over the last one week reached ten, officials said.

Incessant rains also triggered a major landslide in the coastal Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, burying five houses. The incident occurred in Dahivali area of Khed tehsil on Monday night, following which a 75-year-old woman was rescued, officials said. Efforts were underway to rescue two more persons, they said.