Kollam: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was on Sunday allegedly beaten up by her mother as she refused to eat. The incident took place in Kerala’s Kollam district.

The girl was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved.

The mother is currently in the police custody. She works as a nurse.

Finding injury mark on the kid’s body, police said that probe was launched to find whether she was assaulted.

Further, the father of the child was also interrogated.