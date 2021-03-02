Thiruvananthapuram: Statewide motor vehicle strike affected normal life in Kerala as passenger buses, autorickshaws, taxis went off the roads on Tuesday. Notably, the strike has been called by joint protest committee (samyukta samara samithi) to protest against the rising fuel prices. . Leading trade unions—CITU, AITUC and INTUC and owners’ associations in the transport sector have extended their support to the dawn-to-dusk (6AM to 6PM) strike. Also Read - He Shot My Father in Chest & Back: Video Shows Hathras Sexual Assault Victim Begging For Justice After Dad Killed by Harasser | Watch

In a joint statement, protesters said the rising fuel prices have impacted the transport sector.

Following the strike, the model exams for class 10 and Plus-Two students in state syllabus schools have been postponed till March 8.

Apart from that, exams of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Cusat, Mahatma Gandhi University and MA Musicology entrance examination of Sanskrit University at Kalady have also been deferred.

The new dates will be announced in forthcoming. The exams of the distance education department of Kannur University have been postponed to March 12.