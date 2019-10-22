Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala parliamentarian Hibi Biden’s wife on Tuesday likened rape to fate, saying that “if one cannot resist it, then they might try to enjoy it”.

She deleted the Facebook post later after facing flak from social media users, a report said.

According to a News18 report, her post was captioned — “Fate is like rape, if you can’t resist it, then try to enjoy it”. Further, the report said that she had also posted two short-length video clips.

Hibi Biden had won from the Ernakulam constituency on the Congress’s ticket.

Kochi saw heavy flooding owing to northeast monsoon on Monday, throwing normal life out of gear. Traffic was also left disrupted.

The wife had posted a few videos of their flooded home.

The controversial video, the News18 report said, was the last one in the series. She deleted it later following criticism by the social media users.