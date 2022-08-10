Thiruvananthapuram: A museum dedicated to Kunjali Marakkars, the valiant naval chiefs who fought against the Portugese, is all set to get a facelift as the state government has granted administrative nod for Rs 13 lakhs for conservation measures. State minister for Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Ahmed Devarkovil said in a session organised in relation to the Independence Day theme, “Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” based on the sacrifice of Marakkars, that the conservation works would begin soon after completing the tender proceedings.”Marakkars, through their fierce battles, had foiled the early bids of the Portuguese to establish their power over the land,” he said. “Only Kunjali Marakkars could claim the tradition of leading a brave resistance against the colonisation in India in the beginning itself,” Devarkovil said.Also Read - Independence Day 2022 Speech in English for Students - Original Speech For 15th August

Who Were Kunjali Marakkars?

Known as the first-ever protectors of the sea, Kunjali Marakkars or Kunhali Marakkars are credited with organizing the first naval defence of the Indian coast. Also Read - Viral Video: Man In Kerala Finds Unique Way To Highlight Problems Of Potholes, Bad Roads | Watch

Here Are A Few Things To Note About The Marakkars:

When the hereditary chiefs of the navy of Zamorins, the royals of Calicut (Kozhikode) in 12th through 18th century, faced Vasco de Gama and his men as rivals in trade followed by grave battles leading to bloodshed, a rich Muslim marine merchant, Ismail Marakkar helped the Zamorin and gave his seamen to fight against the Portuguese in several battles between AD 1500 and AD 1600.

Kunjali Marakkar I (1520 – 1531), Kunjali Marakkar II (1531 – 1571), Kunjali Marakkar III (1571 – 1595) and Kunjali Marakkar IV (1595 – 1600) had fought eighty years of relentless war against the Portuguese.

They had no warships, cannons and technology to match the Portuguese; instead had brilliant war strategies, qualities to lead the pack and excelled at guerrilla warfare at sea.

Some of the family members of Kunjali Marakkar who were engaged in trade had moved to the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu.

At Madhavan Kurichi, a small village in Thoothukkudi, Tamil Nadu there is a Perumal temple with a painted image of a ship and the legendary Kunjali is worshipped here.

According to historical records, the honorific title of ‘Kunjali’ was bestowed by the Zamorin on the Commandants of his Naval force in recognition of their prowess in maritime warfare.

However, a few historians take a different side to the story of Marakkars. According to their perspective, the records of history indicated that before 1524, the Marakkars closely associated with the Portuguese – helping them to tackle the tactics of the Zamorin and the major Arab merchants in Calicut.

Then, in 1524 certain events occurred that made the Marakkar turn against the Portuguese. This change was led by the decision of the Portuguese to do trade directly from the native Christians and Hindus. This meant that the Marakkars would no longer be the middle agents of the Portuguese, marking a major twist in the Kunjali Marakkar history.

Thus, the Marakkars reached out to the territory of the Calicut Zamorins. They associated with the Zamorins and Arab Merchants of Calicut to put an end to the Portuguese presence in Malabar Coast. That is how the Marakkars went onto become an integral part of Malabar’s history.

The legend of the Marakkars have many times been adapted to the film screens, the latest being Priyadarshan-directed Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (2021) starring Mohanlal as Mohammed Ali, Kunjali Marakkar IV. It was produced on a budget ₹100 crore, making it the most expensive Malayalam film ever. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film at the 67th National Film Awards.