Kerala No More Kerala! State to be renamed after Union Cabinet gives approval to new name; check details here

Published date india.com Updated: February 24, 2026 5:01 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Kerala No More Kerala? (Representational Image)

Kerala’s new name: In the latest development, the state of Kerala is getting its name changed. The Union Cabinet agreed to rename the state as ‘Keralam’ on Tuesday, i.e., February 24. The Cabinet was chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

