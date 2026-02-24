Home

News

Kerala No More Kerala! State to be renamed after Union Cabinet gives approval to new name; check details here

Kerala No More Kerala! State to be renamed after Union Cabinet gives approval to new name; check details here

Kerala name change: State to be renamed as Union Cabinet gives approval; check new name here

Kerala No More Kerala? (Representational Image)

Kerala’s new name: In the latest development, the state of Kerala is getting its name changed. The Union Cabinet agreed to rename the state as ‘Keralam’ on Tuesday, i.e., February 24. The Cabinet was chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.