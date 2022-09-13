Kannur: Two children had a narrow escape from a pack of stray dogs in Kerala’s Kannur. The incident, reportedly, took place on September 8 near a sawmill on Plathottam road when the boys were on their way to the barber shop. One of the boys, who had a narrow escape, said that there were around 15 dogs chasing them. In the CCTV footage shared by news agency ANI, the boys ran into a nearby house owned and closed the gate to save themselves from the dogs.Also Read - 8 Charred To Death, Many Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Electric Scooter Showroom In Secunderabad

#WATCH | Kerala: Students in Kannur manage to escape unharmed as stray dogs chase them in the locality (12.09) pic.twitter.com/HPV27btmix — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Kerala has been witnessing a surge in stray dog attacks and rabies deaths. Recently, six people, including four children, were bitten by stray dogs ​​in the state. The incidents happened in Kozhikode and Palakkad. A stray dog attacked three people, including two children, in Arakkinar, Kozhikode. Nooras (12), Vaiga (12) and Sajuddin (44) were the victims. Sajuddin got bitten while trying to save the children from stray dogs.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M B Rajesh on Sunday acknowledged that the stray dog menace is a grievous problem in the state and promised an action plan to put an end to the crisis. “Around 30 centres are ready to sterilise stray dogs. Our effort is to see a solution with public participation,” Rajesh was quoted as saying by onmanorama.com.