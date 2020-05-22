New Delhi: Kerala on Thursday reported its fourth Coronavirus casualty, after a 73-year old woman who had returned to the state from Mumbai succumbed to the infection. Also Read - Maharashtra News: COVID-19 Tally Crosses 41,000 With 64 Deaths; Mumbai Alone Has 25,500 Cases

"She got permission to reach Kerala border on May 22. But she arrived by car yesterday itself along with three other people. They all have been put under quarantine.She was uncomfortable yesterday itself and was admitted to hospital. Her samples were sent for testing and was confirmed positive today," State health secretary Rajan Khobragade said.

Khobragade said three other people who travelled with the elderly woman in a car are under quarantine.

The Thrissur District Medical Officer (DMO) said the patient was diabetic and suffered from high blood pressure and breathing difficulties.

“She was admitted to Chavakkad Taluk hospital on May 20.The district administration had decided to shift her to the medical college hospital as her condition worsened. But she passed away before that,” said the DMO statement.

Kerala registered 24 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday, all returnees from abroad and other states, taking the tally to 690 while over 80,000 are under observation.

(With agency inputs)