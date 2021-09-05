Kozhikode: A 12-year-old boy who was admitted at a hospital in Kozhikode district of Kerala died due to Nipah virus infection on Sunday morning, state Health Minister Veena George said. The boy’s samples, which were sent to the Pune National Institute of Virology, confirmed the presence of Nipah virus.Also Read - How Close is Kerala to Achieve Herd Immunity? CM Vijayan Replies

Veena George told the media that the state government has formed teams and begun contact tracing of those who came close to the boy.

“Unfortunately, the boy passed away at 5 in the morning. The condition of the child was critical yesterday night. We formed various teams yesterday night and have started the tracing. Steps have been taken to isolate those who are the primary contact of the boy,” the minister said.

After the Nipah virus case was detected at the Kozhikode hospital, the central government has rushed a team of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to Kerala to provide technical support, the government said.

The first Nipah virus disease (NiV) outbreak in South India was reported from Kozhikode district of Kerala on May 19, 2018.

There have been 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases as of June 1, 2018.

