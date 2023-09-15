Nipah Virus: Kerala Imposes Restrictions In Containment Zones, Bans Friday Prayers At Kozhikode Masjid

Nipah Virus: Kozhikode district collector and police authorities have directed locals to not gather in the masjid.

Kozhikode: Volunteers block a road in view of the Nipah virus spread in an affected area, at Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of the rising cases of Nipah virus, the Kerala government on Friday imposed further restrictions in the containment zones in Kozhikode district. The district administration also called off Friday prayers at Kuttiady Juma Masjid in Kozhikode.

Secretary of Kuttiady Juma Masjid Mahallu Committee Zubair P says, “In the wake of the outbreak of Nipah virus in our area, the district collector and police authorities have directed us to not gather people in the masjid. Complying with the orders we have decided to close the masjid until further orders. Friday prayers will not be held at the masjid today. We will co-operate with the government authorities to control this disease…”

#WATCH | Restrictions still continue in Nipah containment zones in Kerala's Kozhikode. Secretary of Kuttiady Juma Masjid Mahallu Committee Zubair P says, "In the wake of the outbreak of Nipah virus in our area…The district collector and police authorities have directed us to… pic.twitter.com/SxjYo3yu8W — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2023

The development comes after one more case of Nipah virus was confirmed earlier in the day in a 39-year-old man in Kozhikode, pushing up the number of active cases of the brain-damaging virus in the State to four. With this the total tally of Nipah virus infections from the virus in Kerala has been recorded at six, including two deaths.

According to the state health minister’s office, the 39-year-old patient is under observation in a hospital in Kozhikode.

Restrictions Imposed in Containment Zones

In the meantime, the state government has strengthened measures to prevent the spread of the infection.

Kerala has closed down some schools and offices this week to contain the spread of the deadly Nipah virus.

Affected gram panchayats in the Kozhikode area have been declared as quarantine zones.

Samples of 15 people in the high-risk category in the contact list have been sent for testing.

Large gatherings or public events of any kind, including those at places of worship, in the containment zones have been banned.

Employees in the government offices have been asked to work-from-home.

Public parks and beaches in the containment zones will remain closed until further notice.

People have been advised to refrain from conducting events and functions in the district.

Visitors are not allowed to see patients in hospitals. Only one person is allowed to be with the patient.

People going to places of worship should exercise self-restraint.

