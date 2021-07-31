Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 cases in Kerala have been on the upward trend as the state recorded over 20,000 fresh infections for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday. However, the state saw a decline in fatalities, and also a fall in the Test Positivity Rate to 12.31 per cent. Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George asked people to follow Covid-19 protocol and be extra cautious as she warned them that the state was not yet free from the second wave of Coronavirus.Also Read - THIS Country Declares State of Emergency Amid Spike in Covid-19 Cases | Details

Kerala logged 20,624 fresh cases and 80 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the infection caseload to 33,90,761 and the toll to 16,781. The state had recorded 100 deaths on Friday, while the TPR was 13.61 per cent.

Malappuram was the worst affected district, logging 3,474 cases, followed by Thrissur (2693), Palakkad (2209), Kozhikode (2113), Ernakulam (2072), Kollam (1371), Kannur (1243), Alappuzha (1120), Kottayam (1111) and Thiruvananthapuram (969).

Kerala Health Minister calls for extra caution

Kerala Health Minister Veena George urged people to be extra cautious and vigilant against transmission of the infection to prevent a third wave from occurring. At a special meeting held to review the state’s preparedness to handle the third wave, George said about half of the population of Kerala was susceptible to the virus and therefore, precautions have to be taken as the presence of the highly contagious delta variant has been detected.

She also reiterated the need to follow precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing and isolation till the majority of the populace is vaccinated.

The minister said if a third wave hits before the vaccination reaches everyone, the severity of the infection and those requiring hospitalisation would be high.

‘Avoid events, crowds during Onam festival’

With the Onam festival around the corner, George also urged people to avoid crowds and if possible, even events, celebrations and visits to relatives to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

People should strictly avoid crowds and follow Covid-19 protocols while organising and attending events and celebrations, the Minister said. She further said that if possible, people should avoid going to any events or celebrations.

Visits to relatives and family should also be avoided as much as possible especially if there are small children in the family, the Minister said.