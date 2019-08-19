Kochi: Sister Lucy Kalappura, who led the protest against rape-accused Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal last year and was subsequently expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC), has filed a police complaint of wrongful confinement by the nuns at the convent, said reports on Monday.

A report said that though she has been asked to leave, Sr Lucy has continued to stay at an FCC convent in Wayanad. In her complaint filed earlier in the day, Sr Lucy said she found that the doors of the convent were locked from outside by other nuns, allegedly to prevent her from attending Mass at a neighbouring church. Reports say the other nuns at the church don’t spend time with Sr Lucy who prays separately. Police officials at the Vellamunda station had to visit the convent to open the lock.

Circle Inspector Santhosh confirmed to a leading daily that a case had been registered on the basis of Sr Lucy’s complaint under Section 342 of the IPC for ‘wrongful confinement’. While convent officials have denied locking Sr Lucy, police were yet to talk to her.

“One of the convent officials claimed they locked it from outside and gave a spare key to another nun, who’s not been keeping well, at the convent. They said they couldn’t leave the convent doors open, so they handed over the spare key to the ailing nun. We will have to probe this further,” Santhosh told the daily.

The FCC officials have sent a letter to Sr Lucy’s mother, asking her to take her back since she had been relieved of all responsibilities. Meanwhile, Sr Lucy has challenged her expulsion and sent a letter to the Vatican.

Charges against Sr Lucy include participating in the protests against Bishop Franco Mulakkal and ‘showing the Church in bad light’, ‘writing in non-Christian newspapers and speaking on television debates against the Church’, buying and driving a car, publishing a book of poems and violating the dress code. On her part, Sr Lucy has always rubbished these allegations.