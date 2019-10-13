New Delhi: Pope Francis will declare Indian nun Mariam Thresia a saint on Sunday at a ceremony at the Vatican City, which would be attended by minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan. Along with her, English Cardinal John Henry Newman, Swiss laywoman Marguerite Bays, Brazilian Sister Dulce Lopes and Italian Sister Giuseppina Vannini will also be canonised. Here are five things to know about her:

1. She will become the fourth person from Kerala to be elevated to the highest position within the centuries-old institution. The other three are Sister Alphonsa, Kuriakose Elias Chavara, Mother Euphrasia Eluvathingal.

2. Sister Mariam Theresia was born in Puthenchira, in southern India’s Kerala state, on April 26, 1876. In her intense love for God, the 8-year old girl gave herself up to austere, penance, fasting and prayer.

3. According to Vatican News, She received several mystical gifts like prophecy, healing, an aura of light, sweet odour and frequently had ecstasies and levitations. Her entire existence was tormented by demons and she offered her sufferings for the remission of the sins of the world.

4. She set up the Holy Family on 14 May 1914.

5. Sister Thresia died on June 8, 1926, at the age of 50, and was declared Blessed by Pope Saint John Paul II on April 9, 2000.

In his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme on September 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had referred to Sister Mariam Thresia and said it is a matter of pride for every Indian that, on the coming October 13, Pope Francis will declare her a saint.

“Sister Thresia, in her short lifespan of 50 years, worked for the good of humanity becoming a noble example for the entire world. Whatever task Sister Mariam Thresia undertook and accomplished, she did so with utmost dedication and devotion,” Modi had said.

(With PTI inputs)