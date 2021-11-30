Kochi: Amid the emergence of a worrying new omicron COVID-19 variant and its spread in around 15 countries and more, several states across India have planned stringent and preventive measures to avoid the risk of its spread in the country. And, as part of its efforts to tackle the spread of the new variant, Kerala has deployed health workers at all the four airports in the state in order to collect samples and conduct testing of people coming from foreign countries, said Health Minister Veena George.Also Read - Is Omicron Already in India? Top Govt Expert Reveals

The minister has also announced that all international passengers arriving from high-risk nations, which have reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, will have to undergo 14 days quarantine when they reach the state. The minister said details of the passengers arriving will be collected from the airport and handed over to the departments concerned to ensure home quarantine and contact tracing.

The minister said, "As per guidelines of Govt of India, we discussed the steps we've taken so far and what steps are to be taken. Our health workers will be there at all four airports, data will be collected and we'll share this with the Police Dept and others." "All those who are travelling from at-risk countries have to be in quarantine for 7 days. They have to do the RT-PCR test again on the 8th day and if they're negative they still have to observe further isolation of 7 days. So, they've to be in quarantine for 14 days," she added.

We have analysed all this and informed all our DMOs, DPMs etc. We have communicated with the districts, the minister said. George said those passengers found positive will be shifted to a treatment centre, set up by the state government on the directions of the union government.

“The passengers from the high-risk nations should undergo home quarantine for seven days. On the eighth day they should test again. If they are found negative, they need to remain under quarantine for seven more days,” she told the media.

The minister said those found positive would be shifted the treatment centre and separate wards would be set up for them on the union government’s direction.

“We have been regularly conducting genomic surveillance. We are testing whether there is any new variant in the state. As of now, we have not found one. If anyone coming from the high risk countries are found positive, their samples will be sent for genomic surveillance,” she said.

George said five per cent of passengers coming from other countries will be tested randomly as per the directions issued by the union government. “They should be under self-monitoring,” she added.