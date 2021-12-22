New Delhi: Kerala on Wednesday registered nine fresh cases of COVID Omicron variant, taking the total tally in the country to 222. Six people in Ernakulam and three in Thiruvananthapuram tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. With this, the total Omicron tally in the state climbed to 24, Kerala health minister Veena George was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Also Read - Japan Reports Possibly First Community Spread of Omicron Variant in Osaka

All nine Omicron-positive patients had foreign travel history. “In Ernakulam, two people reached from UK, a woman and a boy had reached from Tanzania, another woman had reached from Ghana and one more woman reached from Ireland and had tested positive for the variant. In Trivandrum, a husband, wife and another woman reached from Nigeria,” Veena George said. Also Read - Omicron in India: AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria Urges People to Follow THESE 2 Steps to Avoid New Variant

Earlier, the Kerala government issued fresh guidelines and made it mandatory for international travellers to undergo self-quarantine amid rising Omicron cases in the state. Also Read - Your Salary Wont Be Credited Without Vaccine Certificate: Punjab To Govt Employees Amid Omicron Threat

Omicron in India: Tally at 222

India logged 6,317 fresh Covid cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in its latest update on Wednesday. With the addition of 318 new deaths, the death toll has climbed to 4,78,325.

However, out of total Omicron positive, 90 have been discharged. So far 15 states have reported Omicron infection, said the ministry. Delhi (57) has the highest number of Omicron cases 57, closely followed by Maharashtra (54).

Daily Covid-19 caseload in India is expected to increase once the Omicron starts displacing Delta as the dominant variant, media reports quoted members of the National Covid-19 Supermodel Committee as saying.

According to their prediction, the third wave of Covid wave in India is set to begin “early next year”. However, they noted that the infection rate will be milder than seen in the second wave, due to a large-scale immunity and vaccination present in the country now.