Kerala on alert as fresh Nipah case surfaces, 43-year-old man tests positive in Kozhikode

Authorities in Kerala are on alert after a preliminary test confirmed Nipah infection in a 43-year-old man.

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Kerala on alert as fresh Nipah case surfaces, 43-year-old man tests positive in Kozhikode | Image: AI

Kozhikode: Authorities in Kerala are on high alert after a 43-year-old man tested positive in a preliminary test for Nipah virus infection at the Government Medical College in Kozhikode. The hospital has sent samples to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation, news agency PTI reported, citing an official, adding that the results are expected shortly.

Contact Tracing Underway After Businessman Tests Positive

The Health Department has initiated measures to trace and isolate those who came into contact with the patient, a businessman from Feroke.

According to health officials, the man, who was initially admitted to a private hospital, was shifted to the Government Medical College on Wednesday and is on ventilator support.

Kerala Has Witnessed Multiple Nipah Outbreaks Since 2018

Nipah virus is spread by fruit bats, and Kerala has reported multiple outbreaks since 2018.

Health Minister K Muraleedharan told reporters late on Wednesday night that directions had been issued to health officials in Kozhikode to remain vigilant.

“The National Virology Institute’s result is awaited for final confirmation. Based on the symptoms and preliminary test, it points to Nipah,” he said.

Many People Exposed, Contacts Asked To Remain In Quarantine

Muraleedharan said the patient had come into contact with a large number of people.

“He first visited the outpatient section of a hospital. Later, he underwent MRI and echocardiography tests. We have asked the concerned health workers and others who may have been exposed to remain in quarantine,” the minister said.

He said all necessary arrangements had been made at the Kozhikode Medical College to handle the situation.

“There is no need for panic at this stage. The patient had recently rented a godown and cleaned it himself. We suspect he may have contracted the infection during that process,” Muraleedharan said.

According to the minister, the patient initially developed a fever that subsided but later returned, prompting hospitalisation.“He is engaged in a small-scale business and had taken the godown on rent for that purpose,” he added.

According to a document on the website of Kerala’s Directorate of Health Services, Nipah virus (NiV) is a zoonotic virus, meaning that it can spread between animals and people.

Fruit bats, also called flying foxes, are the animal reservoir for the Human Nipah Virus (NiV) in nature. Nipah virus is also known to cause illness in pigs and people, the document says.

“Infection with NiV is associated with encephalitis (swelling of the brain) and can cause mild to severe illness and even death. Outbreaks occur almost annually in parts of Asia, primarily Bangladesh and India,” it said.

“Nipah virus infection can be prevented by avoiding exposure to sick pigs and bats in areas where the virus is present, and not drinking raw date palm sap, which can be contaminated by an infected bat. During an outbreak, standard infection control practices can help prevent person-to-person spread in hospital settings,” the document found on the official website said.

High-Level Meeting Scheduled To Assess The Situation

Muraleedharan stated that he will conduct a meeting with health officials to review the current situation and preparedness. He said that authorities are planning to prepare the patient’s route map and trace all contacts, adding that the contact list was extensive.

“Medicines are available at the Medical College. Further decisions will be taken after receiving the NIV test result,” he said.

(with PTI inputs)