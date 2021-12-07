Thiruvananthapuram: Hours after Tamil Nadu opened the nine gates of Mullaperiyar dam, the Kerala government on Tuesday morning opened the shutters of Cheruthoni dam in Idukki. A high alert has been issued in Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts after the shutters of the Cheruthoni dam were opened.Also Read - Omicron Threat: Singapore Returnee Tests Covid Positive In Tamil Nadu, Doctors Suspect Case of New Variant

This comes after the Tamil Nadu government opened nine shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam on Monday night in view of the rising water level in the reservoir and shut down three of them after 10 pm.

In a statement, the district administration said nine shutters of the dam, which were initially opened at 7.45 pm by 60 centimeters each, were raised by 120 cm (1.20m) to release 12654.09 cusecs of water. Thereafter, three of the shutters were shut down at 10.00 PM and six were kept open to release 8380.50 cusecs of water, it said. The Tamil Nadu authorities had raised the shutters to 120 cm after the water level of the over a century-old dam reached 141.90 feet at 8.30 pm.

What Kerala Govt Said On Tamil Nadu’s Mullaperiyar Move

Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, who was present at Idukki, told reporters that rescue forces have already been deployed based on information received from the Tamil Nadu government. He said that the state government will raise the issue before the Supreme Court against the Tamil Nadu government’s move.

The minister also said that he will be present at Idukki to help with the rescue efforts and to persuade people to evacuate to camps wherever necessary.

Meanwhile, the Idukki district administration sounded an orange alert as the water level in the reservoir there touched 2401.12 feet.

The authorities also expect further rise in water level in Idukki reservoir due to the excess flow of water to it from the Mullaperiyar dam.

