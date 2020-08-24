New Delhi: The Opposition has moved a no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government in Kerala on Monday, alleging its involvement in the gold-smuggling case. State Assembly Speaker allowed a discussion as the session is convened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - 'Luckiest Man': Kerala Man Miraculously Escapes Being Hit by Speeding Vehicle, Video Goes Viral | Watch

According to reports, Congress MLA VD Satheesan sought at least two days for the discussions over the Kerala government's corruption linked to the recent gold-smuggling case and a no-confidence motion seeking the removal of Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan. However, the Speaker has permitted only five hours of debate.

The Speaker shouldn't chair the house as Opposition has moved a motion for his removal over his alleged links with gold smuggling accused, alleged Opposition MLA Satheesan.

However, the Speaker argued that a notice should have been given 14 days ago as per rules and a motion cannot be allowed.

Notably, this is the first Assembly session since the COVID-19 outbreak in Kerala. All protocols for health safety, social distancing and restrictions on visitors are being followed.

Meanwhile, CM Vijayan has also moved a resolution in the state Assembly urging the Central government to reconsider its decision to hand over operations and supervision of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport through Public-Private Partnership.

Vijayan had conducted an all-party meet last week and reached a consensus against the Centre’s decision to hand over the Thiruvananthapuram Airport to Adani. Vijayan also wrote to PM Modi asking him to intervene in the matter.