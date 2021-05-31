Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday to call back the administrator of Lakshadweep and sought the Centre’s intervention in the Lakshadweep issue. Also Read - Weather Update: Onset of Monsoon to be Delayed, Rains in Kerala From June 3, Says IMD

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Centre should intervene in Lakshadweep issue. It's the Centre's responsibility to ensure that people's interest should be protected."

The resolution in the state Assembly declaring solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep was presented by Vijayan.

The Opposition also supported the special resolution.

The resolution calls for the immediate intervention of the centre to protect the lives and livelihoods of the island people. It also demanded the recall of the Lakshadweep administration and the controversial reforms.

Over the last week, several leaders have called for a new administrator in the Lakshadweep islands over the reforms announced by Praful Patel, which have been described as anti-people.

(With inputs from ANI)