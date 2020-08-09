New Delhi: As the nation mourns for the devastating air tragedy that struck the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express plane on Friday evening, killing 18, including both the pilots, the body of the co-pilot, Akhilesh Kumar, was being taken to his native place Mathura on Sunday. At around 2.05 am, his body reached Delhi. Air India Express employees in Delhi today paid tributes to the young pilot. Also Read - Kozhikode Plane Crash: Probe Report Will be Made Public, Don't Speculate, Says Hardeep Singh Puri | What we Know so Far

About 200 Air India members paid tributes to Kumar and observed two minutes of silence and prayed for the officer.

"Our last conversation with Akhilesh was on Raksha Bandhan on a video call because the 'Rakhi' could not reach him. He was wearing a 'Kalava'. He was scheduled to come home on August 15, 16 but God had other wishes," Akhilesh's brother-in-law told ANI.

Akhilesh started flying in 2017, the same year when he got married. His wife is scheduled to deliver their first baby in 15-20 days.

The Air India Express flight, which was part of the Vande Bharat Mission, had crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport yesterday killing 18 persons including the two pilots.