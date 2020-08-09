New Delhi: A pall of gloom descended on Mathura on Sunday as the body of 34-year-old Akhilesh Kumar was brought to the town. Akhilesh was one of the pilots of the ill-fated Air India Express, which crashed on Friday evening, killing 18. Also Read - 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': MoD to Introduce Embargo on Import of 101 Items Beyond Stipulated Timeline

His body reached Delhi at midnight where Air India employees paid him respect. From Delhi, it started for Mathura, his hometown which he visited once during the lockdown. His wife is expecting to deliver their first baby in 15 to 20 days. Also Read - Kozhikode Plane Crash: Clear to Land, Air Traffic Control Said to Pilot. What Happened After That?

“I want that his wife should be given a job so that she can take care of her child,” Akhilesh’s father said on Sunday. Also Read - Big Push For Aatmanirbhar Initiative | Defence Ministry Announces Import Embargo on 101 Items | Updates

Akhilesh is survived by his wife, parents and three siblings.

“Our last conversation with Akhilesh was on Raksha Bandhan on a video call because the ‘Rakhi‘ could not reach him. He was wearing a ‘Kalava‘. He was scheduled to come home on August 15, 16 but God had other wishes,” Akhilesh’s brother-in-law told ANI.

Akhilesh started flying in 2017, the same year when he got married.