New Delhi: Since coronavirus cases are rising exponentially, Kerala 12th Result 2021 is expected to be delayed as the valuation process has been postponed till further order, reported a leading portal. Kerala General Education Department made the announcement regarding the same on April 30.

“Class 12 valuation process which was scheduled to begin from May 5, 2021, has been postponed indefinitely. The fresh dates will be announced later”, read the notice from Secretary, Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Examinations.

Notably, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC)exams were conducted in Kerala from April 8 to 26, 2021 with the strict adherence of SOPs and COVID 19 guidelines. The government had made special arrangements at the school level for students, who are COVID positive, those under quarantine, and also those having high body temperature.

Meanwhile, the state board is yet to take a decision on practical exam dates. Earlier, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government had postponed the practical exams for class 12 due to rising COVID-19 cases.